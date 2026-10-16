N. Korea reports opening of new cross-border bridge with China

North Korea on Friday reported the opening of a new cross-border bridge linking its border city of Sinuiju with China's Dandong, highlighting its potential to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the North Korea-China Amnok River Bridge was held the previous day, with senior officials from both countries attending, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The bridge is the creation reflecting the invincible vitality and development of the DPRK-China friendship, which has preserved its nature despite the trials of history," the KCNA said, adding that the bridge would "enable the two countries to boost bilateral economic relations."

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,

China's Xinhua News Agency earlier reported the official opening of the bridge across the Amnok River, known as the Yalu River in China.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song and Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered congratulatory speeches via video link, while Ri Ryong-nam, North Korea's ambassador to China, and Wang Yajun, China's ambassador to North Korea, attended the ceremony in person, the KCNA said.

Pak said the bridge would strengthen ties between the two peoples and "add fresh vigor to the equally-beneficial economic cooperation," according to the report.

Li reaffirmed China's commitment to its friendship with North Korea, saying Beijing would maintain its policy of prioritizing bilateral ties "no matter how the international situation may change," it added.

The four-lane bridge, stretching 3,026 meters, was completed over a decade ago in 2014 with an investment of about $310 million from China. Its opening had been delayed for years due to North Korea's failure, if not refusal, to complete building connecting roads and customs facilities on its side.

Its opening comes as Pyongyang and Beijing seek to strengthen bilateral ties following a June summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at which they pledged to elevate relations to a strategic level and expand exchanges.

The bridge is expected to boost trade and the movement of people between the two countries, and ease congestion on the existing Friendship Bridge, which has served as the main crossing since opening in 1943.