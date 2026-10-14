N. Korea tests 2 types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles: KCNA

North Korea said Thursday it tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea the previous day.

"The test-fire aimed to examine the current mobilized posture of the underwater combat systems and contributed to getting the Navy skilled in performing its strategic missions and showcasing high reliability, trustworthiness and ability of the war deterrents of the DPRK," the North's Korean Central News Agency said in an English dispatch.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The test was overseen by Kim Jong-sil, a member of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, Jang Chang-ha, director-general of the Missile Administration and the Navy's underwater weapon system engineers, the report said.

The Rodong Sinmun, the country's the most widely read paper, did not report the launch.

The report came days after the North test-fired tactical ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea on Monday.

The North said Tuesday the test launch was intended to "confirm the success in the research for the technical upgrading of an important core element."



