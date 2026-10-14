Timeline of NK POW row between Seoul, Kyiv

The dispute between Seoul and Kyiv over the disclosed transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POW) to South Korea began with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement of the move to world leaders on Sept. 23.

"Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea," he said during his U.N. General Assembly speech in New York, referring to the official name of South Korea.

President Lee Jae Myung wrote on social media the following day: "The Ukrainian side's decision to disclose the information in violation of a confidentiality agreement is deeply regrettable." He said the two sides had agreed to keep the transfer a secret because it is a "highly sensitive matter with significant implications for diplomacy, national security and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”

Yet Dmytro Lytvyn, communications adviser to Zelenskyy, in a statement on Facebook denied any such agreement existed.

In a Sept. 27 statement, Sung Ki-hong, South Korea's senior presidential secretary for public communication, criticized the Ukrainian government's handling of the issue and for publicly disclosing the transfer without sufficient prior notice or detailed consultation with Seoul despite Kyiv's initial request for confidentiality.

In protest, Seoul's foreign ministry called in Andrii Vieshkin, acting ambassador of Ukraine to Korea, the next day, and expressed strong concern over Ukraine's denial of the confidentiality agreement. South Korea also demanded that Ukraine issue an official clarification and apology.

Saying Kyiv had “made the leader of another country look like a liar” by denying the existence of a confidentiality agreement, Lee again warned through social media on Oct. 2 that South Korea would consider further measures if Ukraine continued refusing to acknowledge the facts and issue an apology.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, in regular contact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, said his counterpart is "very troubled" by the situation and that he received an informal apology from him. But it felt short of what Seoul expected, added Cho during a National Assembly audit session of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Oct. 6.

Despite foreign minister's words, as Georgiy Tykhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry, said the dispute arose due to differing interpretations of the confidentiality arrangements between the two countries, the South Korean government decided to recall Park Ki-chang, its ambassador to Ukraine, on Oct. 8. Park returned to Korea on Saturday.

Still, Ukraine maintained its stance, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha saying Kyiv considers the "matter closed," according to a report by RBC-Ukraine on Monday.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday it is continuing efforts to resolve the diplomatic dispute while maintaining its demand for an apology from Ukraine.