N. Korea vows no bargaining over nukes marking centennial of anti-imperialist union

North Korea on Wednesday stressed the need to keep developing its nuclear arsenal for self-defense, in an editorial timed for the 100th anniversary of the founding of an organization considered the root of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The front-page editorial in the Rodong Sinmun, the most widely read daily in the country, praised the spirit of "independence and anti-imperialism" at the center of the Down-with-Imperialism Union, formed by North Korean founder Kim Il-sung on Oct. 17, 1926.

It called for "the strongest self-defensive capabilities" as the path to "complete and absolute sovereignty," and for bolstering the country's nuclear arsenal.

"We accomplished the historic work of building our national nuclear forces in a short time and beyond all precedent," the editorial said.

"By enshrining the policy of strengthening them in the constitution, we have ensured no one can bargain over our absolute strength any longer and secured a legal guarantee for its continued advancement," it said.

North Korea stipulated the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution in September 2023, a sign that it has no intention of giving up its arsenal.

"The unyielding will of the party is to enhance absolute strength to infinity to make our enemies always afraid," the editorial said, calling the nuclear program "the strongest weapon to build an independent and prosperous future."