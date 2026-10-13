N. Korea showcases Hwasong-20 ICBM, strategic weapons at new defense museum

North Korea has showcased the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other advanced weaponry at a newly opened defense museum, according to state media Tuesday.

North Korea held an opening ceremony for the National Defense Revolution Museum on Sunday on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which falls on Oct. 10, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to photos published by state media, items on display included the Hwasong-20 ICBM capable of striking almost anywhere in the U.S. mainland and its mobile launcher.

The solid-fuel Hwasong-20 was first unveiled during a military parade marking the party's 80th founding anniversary last year. The North's media previously described it as "the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system."

In an apparent bid to flex its muscles, North Korea exposed a diagram showing the Hwasong-20 ICBM tipped with multiple warheads and an explanation board describing the flight range of the new ICBM, encompassing the Middle East, Australia and South America, according to photos released Tuesday.

The museum also displayed a number of other advanced weapons, ranging from personal combat gear to drones and missiles, a new submarine-launched ballistic missile and 600-millimeter super-large multiple rocket launchers. The liquid-fuel Hwasong-17 ICBM and hypersonic missiles were also exhibited.

North Korea held an arms exhibition to mark the party anniversary in 2025 and 2026, but it opened a museum dedicated to displaying its strategic weapons this year, according to Seoul's unification ministry.

The North appears to be showing off its military capabilities to strengthen its position for possible negotiations with the United States amid expectations for the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, experts said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump is expected to visit China next month to attend the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), raising expectations for the resumption of diplomacy with North Korea.

When asked at the White House on Monday if Trump plans to meet Kim during the trip, he replied, "I may," adding, "That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him."

At the museum unveiling ceremony, the North Korean leader touted the new defense museum as a "revolutionary treasure" and a "precious monument" that he said can only be built by the "powerful state and people with their absolute strength powerful enough to defend themselves."

Kim emphasized that it was a "due obligation" of the WPK to build the defense industry into the most powerful one in the world, adding that the country's "juche-based weaponry" will be developed and completed in a strenuous manner alongside the scale and contents of the museum, the report said. Juche, which signifies self-reliance, is the central ideology of the North Korean regime.

Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, also accompanied him on his tour to the museum, according to state media photos.

An official at South Korea's unification ministry assessed the North's reporting on its strategic weaponry appears to be aimed at accentuating the legitimacy of its defense approach centered on self-defense, while showing off its achievements in the defense sector at home and abroad.