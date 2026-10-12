North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, in an apparent show of force against the South's recent successful test-fire of a hypersonic missile.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch at about 9:20 a.m. from the Pyongyang area and that at least one of the missiles flew more than 900 kilometers.

"Initial analysis suggests (Monday's launch) was seen as a protest against the successful launch of our hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) and a display of the North's achievements under its five-year plan to bolster defense capabilities and a deliberate show of its missile capabilities," JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young told a press briefing.

When asked if the missiles launched were hypersonic or intermediate-range missiles, Jang declined to comment, saying the military needs to further analyze the specifications of the launch.

South Korea conducted its first test launch of a HGV on Thursday in an apparent show of force against North Korea following the Sept. 21 mine blast on the South's side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

A joint investigation with the U.N. Command earlier determined that the explosions were caused by antipersonnel land mines planted deliberately by North Korea. Pyongyang has denied any responsibility, accusing Seoul of fabricating its findings.

A hypersonic missile is usually hard to intercept with existing missile defense shields. It travels at a speed of at least Mach 5 — five times the speed of sound — and is designed to be maneuverable on unpredictable flight paths and fly at low altitudes.

The North's latest missile launch came after it fired one ballistic missile from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea on Oct. 3.

North Korean state media reported the following day that Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range strategic missile as part of efforts to train missile troops operating the "hypersonic strategic weapon system."

The North last fired ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area on Aug. 20.