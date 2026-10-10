Rep. Na Kyung-won of the main opposition People Power Party clashed with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) on Saturday after the latter criticized her plan to send a letter thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea.

On Friday, Na said she would send Zelensky a letter expressing her deep gratitude for his “magnanimous decision” to allow the two POWs, identified by their surnames Ri and Paek, to be transferred to South Korea in accordance with their wishes. The plan drew strong criticism from the ruling party.

Na hit back on Saturday, describing the ruling party's response as “absurd” and accusing DPK lawmakers of attacking her for expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian president.

"After I announced that I would send a letter of thanks to the Ukrainian president for transferring the North Korean prisoners of war, DPK lawmakers rushed to attack me one after another, like a suicide squad," she wrote on Facebook.

"Are they lawmakers of the Republic of Korea? Or are they members of the North Korean leadership? Are they lawmakers of the Workers' Party of Korea? Why do they willingly act as mouthpieces for the North Korean regime?" she added, referring to North Korea's ruling party.

The DPK rejected Na's criticism as “irresponsible incitement,” saying Ukraine had violated an agreement to keep the POW transfer confidential.

DPK spokesperson Lee Yong-woo said confidentiality was necessary to protect the POWs and their families still in North Korea.

“Stop the irresponsible incitement that brands even demands to protect those involved and their families under international standards as pro-North Korean,” he said in a press release.

Lee said Seoul had sought an explanation and an apology from Kyiv, along with assurances that such a disclosure would not happen again, while maintaining consultations with Ukraine. He said restoring trust was essential for future transfers.

The dispute began when Zelenskyy disclosed the POW transfer during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23. The North Korean soldiers had been captured while fighting for Russia in 2025.

Seoul said the disclosure violated a confidentiality agreement, which Kyiv denied existed. President Lee Jae Myung then called for an explanation and an apology.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers that Ukraine had sent a message that included "words of apology," but that it fell short of Seoul’s expectations.

The South Korean government subsequently recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chang, who arrived in Seoul on Saturday.

Na also condemned the recall, saying the decision could undermine future efforts to bring North Korean POWs to South Korea.

“We have cut off our North Korean compatriots’ lifeline and their path to defection with our own hands,” she said.

She called for the dismissal of the foreign minister and other diplomatic and security officials involved in the decision, arguing the recall would benefit only Pyongyang and Moscow.