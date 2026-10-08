Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Friday reiterated Pyongyang's rejection of South Korea's offer to provide humanitarian medical assistance, criticizing the gesture as a "farce."

Kim's statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) came a day after she rejected Seoul's plan to send 1,431 medical items across 166 categories to a hospital in Pyongyang, as part of a humanitarian medical support program. She called the offer an "insult" and "political provocation."

"The racket of 'mine explosion' and the farce of 'medical equipment support' orchestrated by the ROK are just the two sides of the same coin minted by its inveterate bad habit of escalating confrontation with our state." ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

Kim claimed that South Korea's medical aid proposal and its accusations against North Korea over a recent land mine explosion near the inter-Korean border were intended to damage Pyongyang's reputation and image.

North Korea has denied responsibility for the Sept. 21 mine blast inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that left three South Korean soldiers injured, accusing Seoul of fabricating the findings and warning of "immediate and merciless" retaliation if its troops are fired upon.

"The farces recently staged by Seoul are unprecedented politically-motivated, military and moral provocations against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Kim said, adding North Korea will continue to "disregard" and "reject" the South.

DPRK is the official name of North Korea: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

South Korea's unification ministry has secured a sanctions exemption in May from the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee for the humanitarian program.



