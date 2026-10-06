North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday pledged to deepen his country's strategic partnership with Russia in a birthday letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported.

"I am pleased to have good friendship with you and open up a new chapter for the development of the relations between our two countries," Kim wrote, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"It is the steadfast policy of the DPRK government and my unshakable option to attach importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance forged with the fraternal Russian Federation and to steadily expand and develop the joint work," he said. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Kim also pledged his "invariable support" for Putin and Russia. He said he was convinced that "the Russian people's sacred war of justice" to defend their country's "sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity" would end in victory.

Kim stressed his personal bond with Putin, opening the letter with "my dearest friend" and closing with "I warmly embrace you, my dear comrade."

North Korea and Russia have deepened mutual ties since June 2024, when the two leaders signed a mutual defense pact that laid the groundwork for North Korea's military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.



