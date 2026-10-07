N. Korea backs China on Taiwan, blames US for regional instability

North Korea on Wednesday defended Beijing's "One China" policy while accusing the United States of supporting Taiwan independence and "escalating" tension in the region.

The criticism came in an article titled "U.S. Is Acting Rashly" by international affairs analyst Kim Myong-chol, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The U.S. has systematically destroyed regional stability and persistently escalated the situation under the pretext of 'opposing unilateral attempt at change of phenomenon' in the Taiwan Strait," Kim wrote.

Referring to the recent delivery of a U.S. fighter jet to Taiwan, Kim said, "This is nothing but a shameless act of planting a bomb at the gate of other's house and asserting that the bomb is for ensuring the security of the house."

He claimed munitions supplied by the U.S. to Taiwan through overseas arms sales over the past decade alone amounted to more than $39 billion.

"The Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China, so how to settle it is entirely the affair of the Chinese people, and no outside forces have the right to interfere in it," he said.

Kim warned Washington to "think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal confrontation with the powerful national power of the People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences."

"The instability of the Taiwan Strait precisely means the crisis of the United States. Taiwan's return to China is a matter of time," he said.

North Korea and China have grown closer in recent years, following two summits — one in Beijing in September 2025 and the other in Pyongyang in June this year. During the latter summit, the two sides vowed to elevate their relationship to a "strategic partnership."