N. Korea backs China on Taiwan, blames US for regional instability
Summary
North Korea defended China’s One China policy and accused the United States of escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. In an article carried by KCNA on Wednesday, international affairs analyst Kim Myong-chol criticized a recent U.S. fighter jet delivery to Taiwan and said Washington should consider the consequences of confronting China. He said Taiwan’s return to China is a matter of time.
Key Facts
- Kim Myong-chol said U.S. munitions supplied to Taiwan through overseas arms sales over the past decade exceeded $39 billion.
- Kim described the recent U.S. fighter jet delivery to Taiwan as an act of planting a bomb at another country’s gate.
- Kim said the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair and that no outside forces have the right to interfere.
- North Korea and China held summits in Beijing in September 2025 and Pyongyang in June, when they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.
North Korea on Wednesday defended Beijing's "One China" policy while accusing the United States of supporting Taiwan independence and "escalating" tension in the region.
The criticism came in an article titled "U.S. Is Acting Rashly" by international affairs analyst Kim Myong-chol, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The U.S. has systematically destroyed regional stability and persistently escalated the situation under the pretext of 'opposing unilateral attempt at change of phenomenon' in the Taiwan Strait," Kim wrote.
Referring to the recent delivery of a U.S. fighter jet to Taiwan, Kim said, "This is nothing but a shameless act of planting a bomb at the gate of other's house and asserting that the bomb is for ensuring the security of the house."
He claimed munitions supplied by the U.S. to Taiwan through overseas arms sales over the past decade alone amounted to more than $39 billion.
"The Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China, so how to settle it is entirely the affair of the Chinese people, and no outside forces have the right to interfere in it," he said.
Kim warned Washington to "think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal confrontation with the powerful national power of the People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences."
"The instability of the Taiwan Strait precisely means the crisis of the United States. Taiwan's return to China is a matter of time," he said.
North Korea and China have grown closer in recent years, following two summits — one in Beijing in September 2025 and the other in Pyongyang in June this year. During the latter summit, the two sides vowed to elevate their relationship to a "strategic partnership."
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