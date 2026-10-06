S. Korea, US aligned on N. Korea policy, denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: FM Cho

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are aligned in their North Korea policy and remain committed to the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

"Through multiple summit meetings, South Korea and the U.S. have confirmed their aligned policy stance toward North Korea and their commitment to coordination," Cho said during a parliamentary audit of the foreign ministry.

"We have continued close consultations with the U.S. to encourage North Korea to return to dialogue and negotiations," he said, vowing continued efforts to encourage "constructive roles from China and Russia."

The minister stressed the government's commitment to seeking "substantive progress" on the North Korean nuclear issue through a phased and practical approach aimed at halting, reducing and eventually dismantling its nuclear capabilities.

There have been concerns that Washington could shift its policy focus toward goals short of denuclearization, such as arms control or tension reduction, after U.S. President Donald Trump in August declined to answer a reporter's question about whether his goal in reengaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was denuclearization.

The U.S. government later reaffirmed its commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea.

Cho also said attention is focused on the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November.

"The ministry will closely monitor the election results and work to further expand support for the South Korea-U.S. alliance in the U.S. Congress," he said.

On China, Cho said Seoul plans to pursue high-level exchanges with Beijing on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen in November.

"We will manage sensitive issues, including Taiwan, so that they do not hamper the momentum of developing bilateral relations," he said.

The minister said Seoul is also maintaining necessary communication with Russia.

"While explaining our North Korea policy, we have conveyed our grave concerns over the ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for its suspension," he said.

Regarding the diplomatic dispute with Ukraine over two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs), Cho said, "Clarifying the facts concerning matters agreed upon privately between the two countries is essential to the development of bilateral relations."

"We will consistently pursue a principled response through diplomatic communication," he added.

The South Korean government has demanded an official explanation and apology over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent disclosure of the transfer of the two North Korean soldiers to Seoul, as well as a statement from his office denying that there had been an agreement to keep the matter confidential.