N. Korea reviews Q3 economy, discusses yearly goals in Cabinet meeting
Summary
North Korea held an enlarged Cabinet meeting via video conference in Pyongyang on Monday to review third-quarter economic performance and discuss meeting annual targets. Presided over by Premier Pak Thae-song, the meeting reviewed goals from the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Ninth Congress and called for production drives in electricity, coal, agriculture and construction. Officials also urged progress on the fifth phase of the Hwasong district project and local industrial factories.
Key Facts
- The Ninth Congress in February established a new five-year plan through 2030 emphasizing economic growth and self-reliance.
- Vice Premier Kim Tok-hun said progress had reinforced the foundation of a self-reliant economy and urged officials to overcome a passive and risk-averse work attitude.
- The Cabinet meeting was held in an enlarged format through video conference.
- The meeting called for work on the fifth phase of the Hwasong district, a newly developed residential district in Pyongyang.
North Korea has held an enlarged Cabinet meeting via video conference to review its third-quarter economic performances, state media reported Tuesday.
The meeting, presided over by Premier Pak Thae-song on Monday, also discussed ways to meet the year's economic targets, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the country's most widely read state newspaper.
Officials reviewed the key goals set at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held in February, which laid out a new five-year plan through 2030 that stressed economic growth and self-reliance.
According to the report, Vice Premier Kim Tok-hun said, "Remarkable progress has been made, and the foundation for self-reliant economy has been reinforced."
He also called on officials to shed a "passive and risk-averse" work attitude to overcome "defects and bias" found in carrying out economic policy.
The meeting, in particular, called for production drives in electricity, coal, agriculture and construction. It urged work on the fifth phase of the Hwasong district, a newly developed residential district in Pyongyang, and on local industrial factories.
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