8 in 10 S. Koreans view 2 Koreas as separate states: poll
Summary
More than 80 percent of South Koreans viewed the two Koreas as separate states in a Tuesday poll commissioned by Seoul National University’s Institute for Peace and Unification Studies. The poll also found that 53.5 percent recognized North Korea as a state, while 38.7 percent saw it as a partner for cooperation. It showed 60.8 percent said South Korea’s territory is limited to the South’s effective control, while 28.3 percent said it covers the entire Korean Peninsula.
Key Facts
- The poll found that 81.8 percent of respondents viewed South and North Korea as two separate states.
- Gallup Korea conducted the survey of 1,200 adults from July 1 to 26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
- Among respondents, 62.4 percent of liberals said North Korea was likely to stage a military provocation, compared with 54.2 percent of conservatives.
- Kim Byung-ro, a researcher at IPUS, said the security concern pattern was highly unusual because liberal supporters had tended to show lower security concerns under liberal administrations.
- Article 3 of the Constitution says the territory of the Republic of Korea consists of the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.
More than 80 percent of South Koreans viewed South and North Korea as separate states, a survey showed Tuesday.
According to the poll conducted by Gallup Korea and commissioned by Seoul National University's Institute for Peace and Unification Studies (IPUS), 81.8 percent said they viewed South and North Korea as two separate states.
The poll showed that 53.5 percent of the respondents recognized North Korea as a state, while 38.7 percent viewed it as a partner for cooperation, up 4.7 percentage points from the previous year.
Notably, 62.4 percent of liberals saw North Korea as likely to stage a military provocation, higher than 54.2 percent among conservatives.
"This is a highly unusual phenomenon, as security concerns tended to decline among liberal supporters, while rising among conservatives under liberal administrations," Kim Byung-ro, a researcher at IPUS, said as the institute announced the findings.
When asked about South Korea's territory, 60.8 percent viewed the country's territory as limited to the area under its effective control in the South, while 28.3 percent said it encompasses the entire Korean Peninsula as stipulated in the Constitution.
Article 3 of the Constitution stipulates that the territory of the Republic of Korea consists of the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.
The poll was conducted among 1,200 adults from July 1 to 26 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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