N. Korean official says S. Korea to become target of 'collective punishment'
Summary
North Korea on Friday condemned a remark by the top commander of U.S. Forces Korea, saying South Korea will become a target of punishment instead. Kang Chol-su of North Korea’s Institute of Enemy State Studies made the statement in commentary carried by KCNA. He accused the U.S. of using South Korea as a key base for hegemonic strategy and said the ROK is being tied to a collective defense system. He also said South Korea is increasing its defense cost.
Key Facts
- Kang Chol-su is the section chief of North Korea’s Institute of Enemy State Studies.
- The statement was carried by the Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA.
- Kang quoted U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson as talking about redesigning security on the Korean Peninsula and the need for the ROK and the U.S. to jointly cope with threats from outside the peninsula.
- He said South Korea will become a decisive target of collective punishment.
- He said South Korea is playing a suicidal role as a top-class war servant of the U.S. by willingly accepting increased defense cost.
North Korea on Friday condemned a recent remark made by the top commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) that South Korea plays a decisive center for collective defense, noting Seoul will instead become a target of punishment.
The statement came from Kang Chol-su, section chief of North Korea's Institute of Enemy State Studies, in a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
In the statement, Kang said the U.S. is "openly revealing its gangster-like nature" to use South Korea as Washington's "key base for implementing its hegemonic strategy and as its mercenaries in the regional conflict."
"(U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson) talked about the redesigning of the security of the Korean peninsula, stressing the need for the ROK and the U.S. to jointly cope with the threat from outside the Korean peninsula," Kang said. The ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
"This is a clearer manifestation of the attempt to completely discard the deceptive veil of 'defense of the ROK,' which has so far been used as the justification for the existence of the U.S.-ROK alliance, and to tie the ROK to the aggressive 'collective defense' system for implementing the strategy for world hegemony," he said.
Kang added that South Korea is playing "a suicidal role as top-class war servant of the U.S. by willingly accepting to increase its defense cost."
"The ROK, which has emerged as a 'decisive center for collective defense,' pursuant to the U.S. strategic interests, will become a decisive target of collective punishment."
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