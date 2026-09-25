N. Korea building new warships on both coasts: NK News
Summary
North Korea has begun building two new warships on its east and west coasts, with construction reported at Nampho Shipyard and Chongjin Shipyard on Friday. NK News, citing Planet Labs imagery, said the Nampho vessel may be the North’s first 10,000-ton cruiser, while the Chongjin vessel could be a second destroyer or another 10,000-ton cruiser. The outlet also said upgrades are under way at both shipyards after Kim Jong-un called for technical updates to expand capacity. Dozens of blue-roofed structures have appeared at both sites since last month, likely for construction workers.
Key Facts
- At Nampho Shipyard, large hull sections have been staged and assembled since early July.
- The Chongjin Shipyard vessel did not appear until mid-August, when red ship hull materials were seen being assembled.
- Kim Jong-un said in June that North Korea planned to build 10,000-ton cruisers.
- At a Central Military Commission meeting in July, Kim declared that the military would make technical updates to expand shipyard capacity at all levels.
- Dozens of blue-roofed structures have appeared at both shipyards since last month, likely to house construction workers.
North Korea has begun construction on two new warships on the east and west coasts, a U.S. news outlet said Friday, citing satellite imagery.
According to NK News, Planet Labs imagery shows construction under way at the Nampho Shipyard on the west coast as well as at the Chongjin Shipyard on the east coast.
At Nampho, large hull sections have been staged and assembled since early July, with the ship likely to be the North's first 10,000-ton cruiser, though it is too early to determine, the outlet said.
It noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated plans in June to build such cruisers.
The warship under construction at the Chongjin Shipyard, meanwhile, did not appear until mid-August, with satellite imagery showing red ship hull materials being assembled.
Though it is also too early to determine, the ship could be the North's long-planned second destroyer, the fourth of the 5,000-ton class, or a 10,000-ton cruiser, the outlet said.
Upgrades have also been taking place at both shipyards after the North Korean leader declared at a Central Military Commission meeting in July that the military would make technical updates to expand shipyard capacity at all levels, it said.
At both Nampho and Chongjin, dozens of blue-roofed structures have appeared since last month, likely for use as lodgings for construction workers, it said.
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