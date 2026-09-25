JCS chief visits Army unit ahead of on-site probe into suspected DMZ land mine blast





Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Friday visited a front-line Army unit where a suspected land mine explosion occurred earlier this week and inspected readiness ahead of an on-site probe, officials said.

Jin visited the 25th Infantry Division, along with other field commanders, and inspected the progress for an impending on-site inspection to look into the cause of the suspected land mine blast, according to the JCS.

The explosion occurred south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the western sector of the DMZ on Monday, leaving two officers seriously injured, including one who lost an ankle.

The JCS chief underscored the need to conduct a "thorough" investigation by preparing command-and-control and safety procedures while ensuring troop safety.

"The on-site inspection task force, led by the vice JCS chief, is carrying out its duties during the Chuseok holiday," the JCS said, adding that "an on-site investigation team will begin its mission once safety measures are in place."

The South Korean military earlier said it had detected changes in terrain in some areas south of the MDL and was consulting with the U.N. Command (UNC) over the possibility that North Korean troops may have planted land mines.

The blast occurred when a dozen troops were conducting a route-clearance operation in the DMZ ahead of an on-site inspection by the UNC scheduled for early next week.

Some opposition lawmakers have raised the possibility that North Korea may have planted land mines south of the MDL and called for a speedy on-site inspection.

However, military authorities have stressed that ensuring the safety of troops must come first, citing the site's proximity to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.

On claims that the South Korean military has stalled an investigation requested by the UNC, the JCS said it had prepared for a joint on-site inspection with the UNC from the early stages of the incident, based on a consensus that ensuring safety should come first.



