N. Korea's will to keep nuclear weapons through 'all ages' irreversible: FM

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said Thursday her country's will to keep nuclear weapons through "all ages" is "irreversible" as she blasted recent trilateral talks between South Korea, the United States and Japan, state media reported.

Choe took aim at the talks between the top diplomats of the three countries in New York on Monday that reiterated their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea and called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue.

"As the foreign minister of the DPRK, I reaffirm and reconfirm in the strongest tone of voice the steadfast will of our state to keep nuclear weapons through all ages, which is irreversible in any case and will remain unchanged forever," she said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"There is no change in the fact that the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state will be everlasting," she said.



