Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces nearly 20 months ago have arrived safely in South Korea, the president of Ukraine and an opposition lawmaker said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the disclosure during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Wednesday (local time). “Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea,” Zelenskyy said.

Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) also confirmed the transfer that had remained in secrecy over concerns for the safety of the prisoners and their families.

“The two people arrived safely in Korea a few days ago,” Yu said during a press conference at the National Assembly. He has repeatedly raised the issue of North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) captured in Ukraine.

The two soldiers are now expected to receive protection under South Korean laws concerning North Korean defectors. Their health is reportedly stable. The National Intelligence Service is expected to conduct questioning and investigations over several weeks or months before determining their longer-term protection arrangements.

Authorities are also expected to keep their whereabouts and movements confidential to protect both the former soldiers and relatives still in North Korea.

The South Korean government has not formally confirmed the transfer, citing security concerns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier in the day that Seoul had maintained the position that issues concerning POWs should be resolved by respecting the individuals’ free will and in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

“Based on this position, we have conducted necessary communication and consultations with Ukraine as well as other relevant countries and institutions,” a ministry official said.

The two POWs were captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region in January last year after being deployed there as part of North Korea’s military support for Russia.

Their capture was initially made public after Zelenskyy released images of the prisoners. He later said one of the soldiers had suffered serious injuries after attempting suicide when faced with capture.

The two subsequently expressed a desire to come to South Korea through media interviews and handwritten letters delivered to organizations representing North Korean defectors.

President Lee Jae Myung and Zelenskyy discussed the issue during their summit in July. The two leaders agreed that the matter should be resolved while respecting the prisoners’ free will and in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the PPP also commented on the arrival, criticizing Lee for not making it public.

“Why did Lee hide it?” Ahn said on a Facebook post. "Was the government planning to send the prisoners back to North Korea had President Zelenskyy not disclosed it?"

He also questioned whether Lee was being “blackmailed by North Korea” over a trial related to alleged remittances to the North.



