President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called the plight of families separated by the 1950-1953 Korean War "the most pressing issue" facing the two Koreas.

The president made the remarks in a statement marking the fourth Separated Families Day, read by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, as Lee is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

"Eight years have passed since the last reunion, and we can no longer afford to delay this," Lee said. "Families should be able to reach and see one another, no matter where in the world they live."

He called on both Koreas to set aside hostility and confrontation in favor of respect and genuine exchange, adding that his government would keep pursuing the issue even with inter-Korean relations at a standstill.

After reading the president's statement, Chung offered a personal reflection. He was born on July 27, 1953, the day the Korean War armistice was signed.

That coincidence has always felt meaningful to him, Chung said, adding the two Koreas cannot remain "at war" forever and that the armistice should eventually give way to a lasting peace.

Kim Hyung-seok, professor emeritus of philosophy at Yonsei University, took the podium as a first-generation member of separated families.

Born in Pyongyang in 1920, he said he never imagined leaving his hometown during the war would keep him from home for so long.

"Like water flows from higher ground to lower ground, so does love," he said. "Likewise, freedom and a freer political system will eventually prevail."

Jung Min-soon, head of the separated families committee, urged the government to build a memorial dedicated to preserving the families' stories.

"We owe it to future generations to pass these stories on and to remind them what peace is worth," he said.

The number of separated families registered with the government amounted to 134,843 as of the end of August. Of the total, 101,895 people have passed away. Approximately 67 percent of those still living are elderly aged 80 and older.