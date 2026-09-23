North Korean Vice Defense Minister Ryo Chol-ung has departed for Vietnam, state media reported Wednesday, amid deepening cooperation between the two nations.

A delegation, led by Ryo, left Pyongyang the previous day, seen off by defense ministry officials, Vietnam's ambassador to North Korea and the embassy's defense attache, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The report gave no details on the delegation's itinerary or the purpose of the trip.

The visit comes as Pyongyang and Hanoi have stepped up efforts to deepen bilateral relations.

Early this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening mutual ties in a letter to President To Lam, marking Vietnam's 81st founding anniversary.

The two countries have been moving steadily closer since the October summit. Lam's visit at that time marked the first by a top Vietnamese leader to North Korea in 18 years.

In May, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited the North for talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.

The following month, the two countries' security ministers held talks in Pyongyang to discuss ways to expand cooperation on public security and law enforcement.