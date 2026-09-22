N. Korea's Kim calls for modernizing ideological tactics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on party officials to revamp the party's propaganda and ideological campaign in line with the "expectations of the times," state media reported Tuesday.

In his closing address at the party's third workshop for officials in the information sector on Monday, Kim laid out "principled issues" and tasks for modernizing "the contents, forms, methods and means of ideological work," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He called for "innovations in information and motivation work and creation of cultures," urging that they align with "the expectations of the times, the revolution and the people."

Kim, in particular, called for the use of "modern information and technological means" to "thoroughly block the spread of reactionary ideological culture," a call seen as an effort to more effectively stem the flow of outside ideas and influences.

The four-day workshop wrapped up Monday, centered on ideological education built around Kim's "revolutionary ideas" and "the revolutionary relics and the leadership exploits of the party," the KCNA reported.

Participants were urged to step up "the information and publicity offensive to rouse the masses to implementation of the decisions of the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea," tailoring ideological work to individual sectors and units.

The workshop also addressed "fresh forms and methods of ideological work," ways to conduct "information work in a realistic and appealing manner" and the use of "visual aids as required by the party's policy to maximize their effectiveness."

This year's session marked the third such workshop since its 2022 inauguration. Kim attended both the opening and closing ceremonies, delivering an address at each.