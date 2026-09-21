N. Korea says tested new weapon system earlier this week
Summary
North Korea said on Tuesday that it tested a new weapon system earlier this week in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un. KCNA said the test was significant for advancing weapons technology and marked a new stage in modernizing the armed forces. South Korea’s military had said two short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea on Sunday.
Key Facts
- The North’s missile bureau said it successfully conducted the test of a new weapon on Sunday in the presence of Kim Jong-un.
- The North did not specify what the weapon system was.
- South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said two short-range ballistic missiles were fired toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.
- Kim Jong-un called the test an unquestionable demonstration of advanced defense technology and a clear renewal in the modernization of the armed forces.
- KCNA said Kim warned that North Korea’s adversaries would better understand what the technological advancement meant from a military perspective.
North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country's weapons technology.
The North's missile bureau "successfully conducted a test of a new weapon" Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea did not specify what the weapon system was but stressed the test was "of significant importance for advancing weapons system technology," it said.
The announcement came two days after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.
Kim described the test as "an unquestionable demonstration of advanced defense technology" and "a clear renewal in the modernization of the armed forces," the KCNA said.
Noting that such technology would be significant for the country's war preparedness and future development of its armed forces, Kim said the country's adversaries would better understand what the technological advancement meant from a military perspective and that its development would be "a very harsh and unavoidable" ordeal for them, the KCNA added.
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