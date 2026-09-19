NK leader calls for 'most concentrated and destructive' artillery capability

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for his country's artillery forces to have the "most concentrated and destructive" capabilities as he visited major munitions factories earlier this week, state media reported Saturday.

Kim inspected munitions enterprises from Wednesday to Friday, accompanied by senior officials, including Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Our artillery should have the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability and responsibly perform the two missions of deterring and fighting war," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim said the munitions industry should play a bigger role in carrying out the strategic policy of the ruling Workers' Party to build the "most powerful army," according to the KCNA.

He outlined policy tasks, including enhancing the level of artificial intelligence of offensive and defensive weapons, upgrading the armor and automation of artillery weapons, and improving production conditions, it said.

Kim appears to have visited factories producing 600 millimeter and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers, as well as drones, according to Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based Korea Defense and Security Forum.



