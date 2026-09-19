NK leader calls for 'most concentrated and destructive' artillery capability
Summary
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the country’s artillery forces to have the most concentrated and destructive capabilities during visits to major munitions factories earlier this week. KCNA said he inspected munitions enterprises from Wednesday to Friday with senior officials, including Pak Jong-chon. He also outlined tasks such as raising the artificial intelligence level of offensive and defensive weapons and upgrading artillery armor and automation. Kim appeared to have visited factories producing 600 mm and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers and drones.
Key Facts
- Kim Jong-un inspected munitions enterprises from Wednesday to Friday, according to KCNA.
- Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party, accompanied Kim during the visits.
- Kim said artillery should have the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability and carry out deterrence and wartime missions.
- He said the munitions industry should help the ruling Workers’ Party build the most powerful army.
- Kim outlined policy tasks including improving the artificial intelligence level of offensive and defensive weapons, upgrading artillery armor and automation, and improving production conditions.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for his country's artillery forces to have the "most concentrated and destructive" capabilities as he visited major munitions factories earlier this week, state media reported Saturday.
Kim inspected munitions enterprises from Wednesday to Friday, accompanied by senior officials, including Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"Our artillery should have the most concentrated and destructive, massive and versatile offensive capability and responsibly perform the two missions of deterring and fighting war," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
Kim said the munitions industry should play a bigger role in carrying out the strategic policy of the ruling Workers' Party to build the "most powerful army," according to the KCNA.
He outlined policy tasks, including enhancing the level of artificial intelligence of offensive and defensive weapons, upgrading the armor and automation of artillery weapons, and improving production conditions, it said.
Kim appears to have visited factories producing 600 millimeter and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers, as well as drones, according to Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based Korea Defense and Security Forum.
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