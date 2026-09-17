N. Korean vice FM to attend UN General Assembly next week: source

WASHINGTON — North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong plans to attend a high-level segment of the U.N. General Assembly set to begin in New York next week, a source at the international body said Thursday.

Kim is scheduled to attend the General Assembly's high-level general debate, which is set to take place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, and on Sept. 28, according to the source. On the last day of the general debate, the vice minister plans to take the podium for a speech.

He also attended last year's General Assembly, during which he reiterated that North Korea would never give up its nuclear program "under any circumstances."

During his upcoming visit to New York, Kim is expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and officials from countries friendly to North Korea, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

The vice minister's message during his planned attendance at the U.N. gathering is expected to be keenly watched by Washington as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.

Pyongyang had not sent any high-level officials to the U.N. General Assembly for six years until 2024, following the no-deal summit between Trump and the North Korean leader in Hanoi in February 2019.

Ri Su-yong, then foreign minister, attended the Assembly from 2014-2015, while Ri Yong-ho, then foreign minister, participated from 2016 to 2018.

sshluck@yna.co.kr

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