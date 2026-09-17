POHANG, North Gyeongsang Province — An auxiliary ship belonging to a North Korean merchant vessel sank in international waters between South Korea and Japan on Thursday, leaving one crewman missing while three others were rescued, Seoul authorities said.

The Republic of Korea Navy notified the East Regional Coast Guard Headquarters of the sinking at around 10:50 a.m., after the auxiliary craft went down in waters roughly 200 kilometers off the southeastern coastal city of Pohang, Coast Guard officials said.

All four crew members aboard the ship had gone missing at first, but three of them were rescued by the Japan Coast Guard, according to South Korean authorities.

The Korea Coast Guard has joined search-and-rescue operations to locate the missing crew member, based on international law and humanitarian principles, officials said.