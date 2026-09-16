N. Korea's minister-led delegation departs for Asian Games in Japan

A North Korean delegation has left for Japan to attend the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.

Kim Il-guk, minister of physical culture and sports, led the delegation out of Pyongyang International Airport the previous day to take part in the 20th Asian Games, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

First Vice Minister Kim Yong-gwon saw them off, according to the report.

In all, 107 North Korean athletes will compete across 14 sports, including football, weightlifting, table tennis and wrestling, at the Games, which runs from Saturday to Oct. 4.

The North Korean women's football team, which arrived in Osaka last week, opened its campaign Monday with a 10-0 rout of Bangladesh in Group F.

The men's football team was set to play against China later Wednesday in a Pool B match at Wave Stadium Kariya in Kariya, just southeast of Nagoya.