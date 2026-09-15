N. Korea's ex-defense official linked to nuclear, missile programs dies
Summary
North Korea’s former Vice Defense Minister Yun Tong-hyon has died, state media said Tuesday. Kim Jong-un sent condolences and a wreath, and KCNA said Yun helped strengthen the military’s technological force. Yun had accompanied Kim during inspections of nuclear and missile programs and military exercises, and he had held the rank of colonel general since 2015.
Key Facts
- Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to commemorate Yun Tong-hyon’s death the previous day, according to KCNA.
- KCNA said Yun worked in the munitions sector for a prolonged period and contributed to strengthening the military’s technological force.
- Yun had accompanied Kim during inspections of North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs and military exercises.
- He was promoted and demoted repeatedly during his career and had held the rank of colonel general since 2015.
North Korea's former Vice Defense Minister Yun Tong-hyon, a key military figure believed to have engaged in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, has died, according to state media Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed deep condolences and sent a wreath to commemorate Yun's death the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"(Yun) contributed to strengthening our military's technological force by every means through working at a position of responsibility in the munitions sector for a prolonged period," the KCNA said.
Yun was one of the key military figures who closely accompanied Kim during his inspections of the country's nuclear and missile development programs and military exercises.
He was appointed deputy director of the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces early in Kim's rule and became a frequent presence during the mid-2010s, as Kim observed multiple launch rocket system and missile tests.
In a speech marking the North's fifth nuclear test in 2016, Yun warned of preemptive nuclear strikes in the event that the enemy moves to "damage" the regime's pride and authority.
He was promoted and demoted repeatedly throughout his career but has held the rank of colonel general since 2015. He appears to have stepped out of the spotlight since 2018.
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