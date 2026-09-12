US military says it is aware of NK missile launch, reaffirms defense commitment to allies

The U.S. military said Friday that it is aware of North Korea's missile launch this week and reaffirmed America's commitment to the defense of regional allies.

U.S. Pacific Command released a statement shortly after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang lobbed an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea.

"We are aware of the recent missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the command said in a statement posted on its website.

"Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," it added.

The North's latest launch came a day after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo wrapped up their five-day trilateral Freedom Edge exercise in international waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju.



