NK leader thanks troops in overseas military operations, calls for patriotism on founding anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed special thanks to troops involved in overseas military operations and called on North Koreans to advance the country's development through patriotism, state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the country's founding held in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim extended gratitude to workers, service personnel and overseas compatriots' organizations while expressing "special thanks and high tribute" to the commanding officers and soldiers of the army involved in overseas military operations, according to the report.

He then emphasized the importance of patriotism and the contributions of the North Korean people.

"Our ideal is being realized rapidly thanks to patriotism, voluntary service and devoted contributions by all citizens praying for the country's prosperity, and our fighting morale for reaching the goal has also been greatly boosted," he said.

Kim also said the "righteous minds and efforts" of people who love and serve the country have become "the pillars of irresistible might" supporting the country's current development. He called on the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and the government to "shoulder heavier responsibility, make a bigger stride and achieve dynamic advance."

Kim and other participants, including senior party, government and military officials, held red scarves in their hands and took an oath pledging loyalty to the socialist system and the regime.

Kim also met with representatives from various sectors, including labor innovators and meritorious persons, and posed for commemorative photos with them, the KCNA said.