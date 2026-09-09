N. Korean troops cross MDL more than 20 times in August
Summary
North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line more than 20 times in August, military officials said Wednesday. The crossings began on the eastern front in mid-August and continued repeatedly. The number surpassed the 17 reported cases for all of 2025. South Korea fired warning shots, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is reviewing stronger border surveillance.
Key Facts
- North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line on the eastern front for the first time in mid-August, according to military officials.
- The August crossings exceeded the total of 17 reported cases for the whole of 2025.
- A Joint Chiefs of Staff official said the intrusions were detected while North Korean troops were carrying out border fortification tasks in unfinished areas.
- The South Korean military fired warning shots in response, following its rules of engagement.
- The Joint Chiefs of Staff is reviewing ways to step up surveillance along the border, including installing monitoring devices inside the Demilitarized Zone northward.
North Korean troops have crossed the heavily fortified inter-Korean border on more than 20 occasions last month, military officials said Wednesday.
North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) on the eastern front for the first time in mid-August, and they have since repeatedly engaged in border crossings, according to military officials.
The number of the MDL crossings by North Korean troops in August surpassed a total of 17 reported cases for the whole of 2025.
"Intrusions were detected as North Korean troops have conducted (border fortification) tasks in areas that are yet to be completed," a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said. "The intrusion does not seem to constitute changes in North Korean troops' activities or indicate any unusual activity," the official added.
Since 2024, North Korea has bolstered border fortification work by installing barbed-wire fences and landmines along the border. The move followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's declaration of inter-Korean relations as those between "two hostile states" in late 2023.
In response to the border crossing, the South Korean military said it fired warning shots. Under rules of engagement, the military is obliged to issue warning broadcasts when North Korean troops approach the MDL, and fire warning shots when they cross the border.
The JCS said it is reviewing ways to step up surveillance along the border, including installing monitoring devices inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) northward.
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