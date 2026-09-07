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N. Korea, Russia complete construction of road bridge over Tumen River: KCNA

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
An opening ceremony for a road bridge linking the North Korean border city of Rason and Russia's Khsan is held on Monday, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. Yonhap

An opening ceremony for a road bridge linking the North Korean border city of Rason and Russia's Khsan is held on Monday, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. Yonhap

The construction of the first road bridge between North Korea and Russia has been completed, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, amid deepening mutual ties and cooperation in economic and personnel exchanges.

The Korean Central News Agency said the opening ceremony took place the previous day in Rason in North Korea and Khasan in Russia, attended by North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.