N. Korea, Russia complete construction of road bridge over Tumen River: KCNA
By Yonhap
The construction of the first road bridge between North Korea and Russia has been completed, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, amid deepening mutual ties and cooperation in economic and personnel exchanges.
The Korean Central News Agency said the opening ceremony took place the previous day in Rason in North Korea and Khasan in Russia, attended by North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.