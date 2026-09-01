N. Korea's Kim reaffirms strong ties with Vietnam in National Day letter
Summary
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to deepening ties with Vietnam in a letter to President To Lam on Wednesday, Pyongyang’s state media said. He said the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries should grow stronger in line with the agreement reached at their meeting in Pyongyang in October last year. The letter was released by the Korean Central News Agency on Vietnam’s 81st founding anniversary. The two sides have continued closer exchanges since the October summit.
Key Facts
- Vietnam’s National Day on Wednesday marked the country’s independence from France and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945.
- To Lam’s visit to Pyongyang in October last year was the first by a top Vietnamese leader to North Korea in 18 years.
- In May, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited North Korea for talks with his counterpart, Choe Son-hui.
- The following month, the two countries’ security ministers met in Pyongyang to discuss expanding cooperation on public security and law enforcement.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to deepening ties with Vietnam in a letter to President To Lam marking the country's 81st founding anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said.
"I take this opportunity to express the belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and two countries would grow stronger in conformity with the spirit of the agreement reached at our meeting in Pyongyang in October last year," Kim wrote in the letter, released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Wednesday marks Vietnam's National Day, commemorating the country's independence from France and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945.
The two countries have been moving steadily closer since the October summit. Lam's visit at that time marked the first by a top Vietnamese leader to the North in 18 years.
In May, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited the North for talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.
The following month, the two countries' security ministers held talks in Pyongyang to discuss ways to expand cooperation on public security and law enforcement.
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