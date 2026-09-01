South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be held at any time, citing possible signs of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment during a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly's intelligence committee, according to Rep. Youn Kun-young of the ruling Democratic Party and Rep. Yoo Yeong-ha of the main opposition People Power Party.

"Regarding a North Korea-U.S. summit, we should consider it possible at any time," the NIS was quoted as saying. "No concrete facts of dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. have been confirmed, but there are signs of dialogue."

Trump has expressed hope to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year. Pyongyang has not offered any direct response to Trump's overtures, while renewing its criticism of what it claims to be the U.S.' hostile policy toward the North.

On President Lee Jae Myung's recent proposal calling on the two Koreas to begin talks on formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War, the NIS said the agency itself has not made any contact with the North, according to Youn.

The divided Koreas have technically remained at war since the Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

With regard to the North Korean leader's daughter, Ju-ae, the NIS said the young Kim appeared to be in the stage of being designated as Kim's successor, citing her frequent media exposure, according to the lawmakers.

"We believe it may be intended to establish her image to the North Korean people as their leader," the agency was quoted as saying.

Photos released earlier by North Korean state media have shown Ju-ae accompanying Kim at major events, including one that marked the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice in July.

The NIS told the lawmakers that it has secured and is analyzing "internal documents" from North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and "missile blueprints."

Additionally, the agency said it launched an internal inspection last week into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid and is looking into allegations, raised by Rep. Youn, that a task force on North Korea set up under the former president surveilled politicians and civilians unrelated to the North.