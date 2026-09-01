North Korea has downgraded its diplomatic mission in London in protest against Britain's decision to sanction a North Korean camp over its suspected involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

North Korea's foreign ministry announced the decision on its website Friday, calling it a "diplomatic response" to what it described as a "politically provocative" move.

Ambassador Mun Myong-sin has been recalled and will be reassigned, with the charge d'affaires serving as an acting chief of mission in London, according to the announcement.

In early May, the British government included a range of Russian individuals and entities in its latest sanctions package, alongside North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp. London suspects the camp is linked to Russian-led forced deportations and the indoctrination of Ukrainian youths.

Following the announcement, Pyongyang denounced the move as an attempt to tarnish its image and undermine its relationship with Russia, accusing London of "unreasonably linking our children's camping facility with the groundless issue of 'forcible migration' of Ukrainian children."

Established in 1960, the camp has long been used to disseminate propaganda and promote loyalty to the regime among young people.

A Ukrainian online newspaper reported in December that at least two Ukrainian children were believed to have been abducted by Russian troops in Ukraine and forcibly transferred to the camp.

In July, children from China and Russia joined the camp, located in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, in a sign of deepening ties among the three countries.