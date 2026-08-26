North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for "extraordinary responsibility and high prudence" in carrying out major state projects during a key party meeting, state media reported Wednesday.

He made the remarks while presiding over the fourth enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's (WPK) political bureau the previous day.

But the North's leader made no mention of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent overtures to him. Trump has hoped to reengage with Kim this year.

The politburo meeting was held to review progress on the 2026 policy tasks adopted earlier this year at the WPK's ninth congress, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim pointed to "a series of deviations," which he attributed to "the immature operation and leadership of the economic guidance organs failing to keep abreast of our greater ideals and progress," the KCNA said. The report did not specify what these "deviations" refer to.

"Such shortcomings can be overcome and eliminated by the efforts redoubled with a new determination and struggle will," Kim said, according to the report.

He also stressed that the goals set by the WPK central committee are not merely the numbers, but "important political tasks for preserving the dignity of the country and proving the superiority of the social system."

The KCNA said Kim called on officials to ensure the successful completion of this year's policy goals, saying their achievements would lay the groundwork for attaining the country's "long-term goals" and ultimately improving "the people's wellbeing."

North Korean state media have remained silent on Trump's repeated interest in reengaging with Kim.

Trump on Tuesday (U.S. time) reposted a message, which he originally shared nine days ago, about his directive to scale down combined military exercises with South Korea. Early this week, he also posted photos showing himself alongside the North Korean leader.