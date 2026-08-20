North Korea is estimated to have around 80 to 120 nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Thursday, offering a figure higher than U.S. President Donald Trump's recent claim of 57.

Ahn made the remarks during a parliamentary session after Trump gave the number while speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday (U.S. time), saying he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.

Trump said that Pyongyang possesses 57 "very powerful" nuclear weapons, marking the first time he has cited a specific figure regarding the North's nuclear arsenal.

"We typically see that (North Korea has) around 80 to 120 (nuclear weapons), but I am very limited in providing a specific figure," Ahn told lawmakers.

Given Trump's remarks, the estimates held by South Korea and the United States regarding the North's nuclear stockpile "appear to be slightly different," Ahn noted.

It was considered rare for a South Korean, as well as U.S., government official to reveal a specific number for Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, not only because such information is highly classified, but also because it may be misinterpreted as acknowledging the North as a nuclear-armed state.

Ahn later sought to clarify his remarks by saying he cited the figure from an estimate by a private research institute, stressing that he is limited in providing an official military assessment.

South Korea and the United States have maintained that the reclusive state is not recognized as a nuclear-armed nation.

"We can never officially acknowledge that," Ahn said, when asked by an opposition lawmaker if Seoul recognizes Pyongyang's possession of a nuclear arsenal.

Asked what he makes of Trump's latest remarks, Ahn declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate for a South Korean minister to assess statements made by the U.S. president.

Ahn reaffirmed that South Korea has no intention to develop its own nuclear weapons and maintains that it must continue to strengthen its defense under the nuclear deterrence framework with the United States.

Regarding the North's recent border-hardening activities along the inter-Korean border, such as fencing and mine-laying operations, the defense ministry expected the North's ongoing activities to be completed by 2028, and the South Korean military has stepped up surveillance to ensure border security.

Seoul has criticized Pyongyang for installing barbed-wire fences and planting landmines close to the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

South Korea has accused the North of violating the armistice agreement restricting military activities within the border buffer zone.

"We have established a real-time response posture and reinforced border security against North Korean installations and military movements along the MDL," the ministry said in a document submitted to the National Assembly.

It said North Korea has deployed new weapons systems to border areas, including new 240 millimeter and 600 mm multiple rocket launchers, self-propelled artillery, and tactical missiles.

In response, the South Korean military has deployed counter-battery and Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems, alongside new counter-drone systems to strengthen firepower and readiness against the North's border buildups, it added.

South Korea will continue close coordination with the U.N. Command (UNC), which oversees the enforcement of the armistice agreement, regarding the North's border fortification activities, the ministry said.

The UNC has said the North's border buildups do not constitute a violation of the armistice agreement as they serve a defensive purpose, reflecting a gap with Seoul over the measures.