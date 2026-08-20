Korea says China's stance on Korean Peninsula unchanged despite no reference to denuclearization
Summary
China has kept its longstanding position on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula despite not explicitly mentioning North Korea denuclearization in a Seoul meeting on Thursday. South Korean officials said Wang Yi instead used the wording peace and stability when meeting Foreign Minister Cho Hyun the previous day. Seoul said it will keep urging China to help bring Pyongyang back to dialogue.
Key Facts
- Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called for China to encourage North Korea to return to dialogue during the ministerial meeting in Seoul.
- Wang Yi did not mention denuclearization in his opening remarks and said China would play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability on the peninsula.
- Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said China reaffirmed that its policy toward the Korean Peninsula has continuity and stability and has not changed.
- A foreign ministry official said China has been refraining from using the term denuclearization, apparently in consideration of its relations with North Korea.
- The official said the denuclearization of North Korea was reaffirmed as a shared goal at the U.S.-China summit in May.
China continues to maintain its longstanding position on ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, though Beijing has stopped short of explicitly expressing its support for the denuclearization of North Korea, officials in Seoul said Thursday.
The remarks came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not refer to the "denuclearization" of the peninsula during a meeting in Seoul the previous day, instead pledging to work toward "peace and stability," a slight shift in wording that China has maintained recently.
In his opening remarks during the ministerial meeting, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun outlined Seoul's efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the peninsula and called for China's role in encouraging Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
Wang, however, did not mention denuclearization in his remarks, instead saying China would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability on the peninsula.
"China has emphasized that its policy toward the Korean Peninsula maintains continuity and stability and that there has been no change in its position. It reaffirmed this stance during yesterday's meeting," ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said at a regular press briefing.
The two ministers also held "wide-ranging discussions" on ensuring peace and stability on the peninsula, including North Korea's nuclear issue, Park said.
"As the denuclearization of North Korea was also reaffirmed as a shared goal at the U.S.-China summit in May, we will continue to strengthen communication with China and encourage it to play a constructive role."
Another foreign ministry official said China has been refraining from using the term "denuclearization," apparently in consideration of its relations with North Korea.
"Even so, China is also well aware of the potential impact that refraining from using the term could have on the international nonproliferation regime," the official said.
"We could sense China's view that closer strategic communication between South Korea and China would help prevent a deepening bloc-based confrontation between South Korea, the United States and Japan on one side and North Korea, China and Russia on the other."
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