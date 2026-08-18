The unification ministry on Tuesday expressed hope for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stressing that such a meeting, if held, may help bring peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula.

"If realized, it is expected to contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and to a shift toward a phase of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation," a ministry official told reporters.

It is also the ministry's "consistent" position on any potential summit between North Korea and the United States, the official added.

The remarks come after Trump on Monday (U.S. time) said the North Korean leader has responded to his overture for dialogue, a day after he ordered a substantial reduction in South Korea-U.S. military exercises, seen as a reconciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang.

Asked to elaborate on his exchange with Kim, Trump described it as "very positive," without providing further details.

On the potential resumption of dialogue, the ministry official said Seoul is ready to serve as a "pacemaker" in helping facilitate it, adding there would be "various ways" to fulfill that role, including through a peace envoy.

The ministry will continue close consultations with relevant government agencies to further develop the pacemaker plan, the official said.