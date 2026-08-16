North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he expects a "more excellent future" in his country's ties with Russia in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Sunday.

Kim voiced the expectations in response to Putin's congratulatory message to mark the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"I am always proud to be able to expect more excellent future of the bilateral relations by leading, together with you, the DPRK-Russia ties that has carried forward the history of common struggle for justice and precious traditions of friendship," Kim said in the message dated Saturday.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim also expressed his "firm belief" that Russia would accomplish "the sacred cause of defending the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity of the country" in the message carried by the KCNA.

The message comes as the two countries have forged closer ties since they signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, which laid the groundwork for North Korea's military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Kim visited a memorial commemorating Soviet troops who fought against Japan during World War II on Friday, marking his third visit to the site on the occasion of Liberation Day.



