6 S. Korean activists booked over unauthorized Ukraine visit on N. Korean POWs

Six South Korean activists who visited Ukraine in May to discuss the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) have been booked by police on charges of violating passport laws.

Jang Se-yul, who leads the Seoul-based North Korean defector group Gyeoreol Unification Solidarity, told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that Seoul's foreign ministry reported the group to police on suspicion of violating the Passport Act.

The activists traveled to Ukraine from May 7-11 in an effort to prevent the forced repatriation of two North Korean POWs captured while fighting for Russia in the Kursk region in early 2025. The two have reportedly expressed their desire to go to South Korea.

During their visit, the activists met with officials at the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War under Ukraine's defense ministry, calling for support for the POWs' wishes and warning of the risks the soldiers would face if repatriated to North Korea.

Jang claimed that the foreign ministry had required recommendation letters from the unification minister and that they were unable to do so before departing for Ukraine due to a tight schedule.

Ukraine has been on South Korea's travel ban list since February 2022.

The foreign ministry said South Koreans are advised to leave travel-banned countries unless they have obtained exceptional permission to use their passports, adding that those who fail to comply may face criminal charges.

It declined to comment further on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.



