The U.S. State Department on Wednesday reiterated its warning for Americans not to travel to North Korea "for any reason," citing the "serious risk" of arrest and long-term detention in the reclusive state.

A State Department spokesperson made the remarks in response to Yonhap News Agency's request for comment on a recent call by Robert King, former U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, to ease the travel ban that has been in place since 2017.

Despite the warning, the spokesperson underscored that U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear the United States remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang "without preconditions."

"The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans. Due to that strong commitment, the Department's Travel Advisory for Americans regarding the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel," the spokesperson said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

"The Department of State strongly warns Americans not to travel to North Korea for any reason. Secretary (Marco) Rubio extended the existing Geographic Travel Restriction that makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to, in, or through North Korea due to continuing concerns over the serious risk to Americans of arrest and long-term detention in North Korea."

Last month, the department posted a notice on the Federal Register announcing a decision to extend the travel ban until Aug. 31 next year as the current measure is set to expire on Aug. 31 this year. The ban has been extended annually.

The U.S. put the ban in place in September 2017 after the North released Otto Warmbier, a U.S. college student, following 17 months of detention on charges of anti-state activities. Warmbier returned home in a vegetative state and died days later.

In an article released on the website of the Korea Economic Institute of America on Monday, King stressed the need for Washington to ease the travel ban, noting that the prohibition has also prevented Americans from offering much-needed humanitarian aid to the North.

He acknowledged that there is still "good reason" for concern that some "naive" tourists may fail to recognize potential problems and dangers in Pyongyang. But he pointed out that humanitarian aid groups understand how to work with North Korean officials to provide assistance.