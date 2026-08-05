Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Wednesday his ministry will seek to advance talks with the United States on securing the conditions needed to build nuclear-powered submarines and help set the stage for its bid to secure the right to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel.

In a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung, Cho said the foreign ministry will pursue a foreign policy built on a "virtuous cycle" of self-reliance, alliance and solidarity in the second half.

"The ministry will facilitate consultations to secure necessary conditions to build nuclear-powered submarines and create an environment for pursuing enrichment and reprocessing," he said.

The ministry will work to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance in strategic areas, such as shipbuilding, he said, while closely coordinating with Washington on the economy and trade.

On North Korea, Cho said the ministry will seek ways to lay the groundwork for peaceful coexistence with the North in collaboration with multilateral organizations, like the United Nations.

In addition, the ministry will continue working with Washington to revive dialogue with Pyongyang and restart denuclearization talks through a phased approach, starting with a halt to North Korea's nuclear programs, he said.

Cho also said the ministry will deepen diplomatic ties with the Group of Seven, NATO and ASEAN, and expand diplomatic channels through upcoming summits with Central Asian nations.

In a media briefing later in the day, Cho said "high-level consultations" between Seoul and Washington on pending security issues, including on revising the Korea-U.S. nuclear energy agreement, would take place "soon."

The two sides had planned a second round of security consultations last month, following their inaugural meeting in June. But a detailed schedule has yet to be announced amid Washington's focus on the Middle East conflict and other priorities.

The consultations, along with Seoul's investment commitments in the U.S. and bilateral shipbuilding cooperation, are among the key items outlined in a joint fact sheet adopted after last year's summit between President Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"While no official consultations have taken place, working-level discussions have been going on," Cho said.

Cho highlighted the upcoming U.N. General Assembly high-level session in September and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in November in China as potential opportunities to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On South Korea's potential contribution to security in the Strait of Hormuz, another pending issue, Cho said plans, such as dispatching mine-clearance vessels, had been put on hold amid concerns over the deteriorating situation there.

"If the situation moves toward an end to the conflict, the government will surely join the consultations," he said.