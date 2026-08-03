N. Korea swelters under heat wave, with Pyongyang hit by tropical nights

A heat wave has gripped North Korea, pushing temperatures as high as 40 C in some regions, with Pyongyang hit by tropical nights for days, state media reported Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Pyongyang and the provinces of Phyongan and Jagang would see daytime highs between 35 and 40 C.

In the capital, Monday's low was 28 C — five degrees above average — with the daytime high climbing to 35 C. Pyongyang has seen no relief at night either: temperatures there have not dropped below 25 C since last Monday, in a stretch of tropical nights, defined as nights when temperatures remain above 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, urged citizens to avoid outdoor activities during the day to prevent heat-related illnesses, and advised farmers on protecting crops from the heat and high humidity.

Meanwhile, Korean Central Television showed crowds packing beaches and swimming pools at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone on the east coast, which has drawn tens of thousands of visitors since reopening for its second season on July 1.