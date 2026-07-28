North Korean leader Kim Jong-un posed for photographs with war veterans and citizens honored for their wartime services to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-1953 Korean War, state media reported Wednesday.

The session, held Tuesday, was part of North Korea's self-declared Victory Day commemorations. Veterans and honorees arrived in Pyongyang from across the country Saturday to participate in the events, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"It is a great pleasure of and encouragement to our Party, state and people that the victorious wartime generation, who demonstrated to the world the heroic position and reputation of our country which should be glorified through generations, are standing before us as the personifier and witness of miraculous victory," KCNA quoted him as saying.

The commemorations also included Kim's visits to national cemeteries, a military parade and a gala. Kim Ju-ae, the North Korean leader's daughter, made her first public appearance at events celebrating Victory Day.