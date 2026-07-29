BEIJING/SEOUL — North Korea and China called for closer bilateral friendship and cooperation at a banquet in Pyongyang, celebrating the 99th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the North's state media reported Wednesday.

China's top envoy to Pyongyang, Wang Yajun, hosted the event Tuesday at the Chinese Embassy, according to Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korean defense, foreign affairs and ruling party officials attended, including Defense Minister No Kwang-chol.

The minister's attendance appeared to reflect the two countries' push for more high-level exchanges following the June summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where they pledged to expand bilateral ties. Last year, the banquet was attended by North Korea's vice defense minister.

Attendees spoke of combat friendship and unity between the North Korean and Chinese militaries, and vowed to expand and deepen their traditional relations.

North Korea has marked the PLA's founding anniversary, which falls on Aug. 1., in past years through congratulatory messages or joint banquets with the Chinese Embassy.

This year's banquet was only the second since 2019 to be reported by Pyongyang's state media, following last year's resumption of the tradition.