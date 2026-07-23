The number of incarcerated North Korean defectors in South Korea stood at 172 last year, up 8.2 percent from the previous year, a government report showed Thursday.

Of the total, 128 had received finalized sentences, while 44 were awaiting trial, according to the justice ministry's annual report on correctional statistics.

Among those serving finalized sentences, 34.4 percent were imprisoned for drug-related crimes, followed by 14.8 percent for sexual violence, 10.9 percent for murder and 9.4 percent for fraud or embezzlement.

There were no death row inmates, while four were serving life sentences and 16 were serving a term of five years or longer.

As of last year, 34,538 North Koreans had fled their country and resettled in South Korea, including 224 who arrived in 2025, according to the unification ministry.

Separately, the average daily number of people held in correctional facilities nationwide stood at 63,680 last year, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, the justice ministry report showed.

The figure represents an occupancy rate of 125.8 percent against the system's capacity of 50,614.