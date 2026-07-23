North Korea appears likely to skip a major regional security forum hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the second consecutive year, Seoul officials said, amid Pyongyang's growing focus on ties with Russia and China.

The annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), set to take place in Manila later in the day, has long drawn attention as the only multilateral security forum that North Korea regularly attended and that brings together major powers, including the United States, China, Japan and Russia.

North Korea, however, was absent from last year's forum for the first time since joining the ARF in 2000. Diplomatic sources said the North is likely to skip this year's gathering as well, citing no signs of its participation.

"Pyongyang has not responded to the host country's invitation, and no announcement has been made regarding its attendance," a source familiar with the matter said.

North Korea joined the ARF in 2000, six years after the forum was launched, and had previously participated regularly, either through its foreign minister or ambassadors stationed in Southeast Asia.

Seoul officials believe the absence reflects Pyongyang's growing preference for bilateral diplomacy with Russia and China over multilateral engagements.

"North Korea appears to see diminishing strategic value in regional forums that once served as rare venues for contact with the U.S. and its allies, as it appears to be securing economic and strategic interests through its deepening ties with China and Russia," another source said.

"The fact that Washington has been preoccupied with the conflict in the Middle East and other issues may also have reduced the North's incentive to attend the forum," he added.

Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened their ties since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in 2024. North Korea has deployed troops and provided conventional weapons to Russia to support Moscow's war with Ukraine.

Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with Putin and her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow and agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Pyongyang has also recently bolstered high-level exchanges with Beijing on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty.

The ARF is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region. It brings together the 11 ASEAN member states and their 11 dialogue partners to discuss regional security issues and confidence-building measures.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will attend the forum Thursday, where he is expected to rally international support for Seoul's efforts to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and encourage North Korea's return to dialogue.