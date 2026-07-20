The unification ministry said Monday it spent 235 million won ($158,800) in government funds to support civic groups that cheered at matches featuring a North Korean women's football team in May and the ministry's preparations for the events.

The ministry disclosed the figure in a briefing to the National Assembly and shared it with domestic media.

The government drew on the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, citing the event's role in fostering mutual understanding between the two Koreas.

Of some 320 million won approved for the events, the ministry spent 235 million won, including 149 million won in support for civic groups' cheering.

Pyongyang-based Naegohyang Women's FC faced Suwon FC Women in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Champions League, held in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20. It marked the first visit by a North Korean sports team to South Korea in more than seven years.

After beating its South Korean rival 2-1, Naegohyang went on to win the tournament, defeating Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the May 23 final.

Of the 319 million won allocated, spending broke down as follows: 25.2 million won was for tickets; 59.1 million won for cheering supplies and snacks; 64.4 million won for general operation of the cheering quads; 55.9 million won for event infrastructure, such as electronic bulletin boards; and 28.6 million won for security support.

The ministry said Monday it had "thoroughly reviewed" the spending records and confirmed the final total at 235 million won.

The Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund Act, designed to promote exchange and cooperation between the two Koreas, has backed similar cross-border events in the past.