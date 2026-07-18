N. Korean FM to visit Moscow, says Russian foreign ministry

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui was set to arrive in Moscow on Saturday for an official visit, a Russian media outlet reported, citing a statement from the country's foreign ministry.

Choe is set to arrive in the Russian capital "at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the report said, without providing further details.

North Korea and Russia have been bolstering their ties since June 2024, following the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty signed between their leaders.

The treaty is considered to have effectively revived the two countries' Cold War-era military alliance.

After the signing, Pyongyang deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and deepened bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts.



