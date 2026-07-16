NK leader meets with China's top political adviser in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with a Chinese party and government delegation led by the country's top political adviser in Pyongyang and reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to expanding cooperation, the North's state media reported Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is leading the delegation on a three-day visit to Pyongyang through Friday to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries.

During the meeting on Thursday, Wang, who is China's fourth-ranking official, conveyed "the best wishes and comradely greetings" from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kim. The North Korean leader expressed appreciation and asked Wang to deliver his greetings to Xi, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim said the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Pyongyang demonstrated Beijing's commitment to attaching importance to bilateral relations and implementing agreements reached at the Pyongyang summit between the two countries' leaders.

Kim also emphasized the importance of the bilateral friendship treaty, saying it has played "an important role in defending the basic interests of the two countries and ensuring regional and global peace and security."

Kim added that North Korea's ruling Workers' Party and government would continue efforts to further develop traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with China based on the spirit of the treaty and in line with changing circumstances and the aspirations of the two peoples, according to KCNA.

Wang expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and said China would work to implement agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and parties, aiming to "promote political mutual trust, bilateral solidarity, and expand and develop mutual collaboration and cooperation," the report said.

Wang's visit comes days after North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song traveled to China to attend events marking the treaty anniversary, where he met with Xi and other senior Chinese leaders.

The exchange of high-level delegations has highlighted increasingly active contacts between Pyongyang and Beijing as the two sides seek to reaffirm their traditionally close ties and deepen cooperation.